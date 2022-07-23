Eystone Expands, Floats New Estates – THISDAYLIVE

By Omolabake Fasogbon…

Fast rising Nigerian real estate firm, Eystone Development has announced a business expansion with the launch of two new estates in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

The two estates make the second and third phase of the company’s recently unveiled Gemstone estate, at Eleko in Ibeju-Lekki.

The launch of the project attracted over 500 realtors, business partners, investors and prospective landowners from across Lagos.

According to the organisation, the choice of Ibeju-Lekki for the project was apt, given the rapid development and prospects in the area.

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the organisation, Hassan Ismail stated that Ibeju-Lekki boasts the largest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos and yet, one of the most sparsely populated.

He stated that the renewed focus on the area raises expectations of it becoming a future central hub for business, manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.

Some…