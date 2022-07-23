Helpline Offers Vocational Training for 25 Abuja Indigenes – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A non-governmental body, the Helpline Foundation for the Needy Abuja has organised vocational skill acquisition for 25 Abuja indigenes in bag-making and fishery production as part of activities marking the UN World Youth Skills Day.

The one-day training held at the Diplomat’s Gardens and Park in Area 1 Garki Abuja, was facilitated by Mrs Victoria Odeyemi, who has been in the business of bag making for 17 years.

She urged youths to create opportunities for themselves without looking for white collar jobs, adding that leader work was one of the most lucrative businesses in the world that do not require lot of money to start and that can be carried out at the comfort of their homes.

Odeyemi advised youths to acquire a skill as it will help them to She also lauded Helpline Foundation as a wonderful NGO which has been in the frontline in supporting vocational training of young and old persons.

In her remarks, the President…