I’m Still the Candidate for Ideato South Assembly Seat, Ogbu Insists – THISDAYLIVE

By Udora Orizu

Hon. Chris Ogbu, who was issued Certificate Of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as winner of the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary for Ideato South Federal Constituency seat in Imo State, has flayed the replacement of his name with Mrs. Nnenna Aladum.

Ogbu reportedly scored 20 votes with Aladum also reportedly scoring not only the least vote bll in the primary.

Faulting the action of his party, he told his supporters to remain calm, saying that he’s still the candidate of the party and will bring the criminal conspirators who tinkered the INEC list to justice.

He maintained that the act of publishing a name of a loser in a primary that held at a central location in imo state with other 39 legislative seats in the PDP primary is criminal, very provocative and a move to throw the PDP in Ideato into crisis.

The statement reads, “There is palpable outrage in Ideato South council area of Imo state…