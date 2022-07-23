It’s Level up Season for Big Brother Naija as 12 Housemates Enter the House  – THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

Twelve housemates made their way into the Big Brother Naija House Saturday night to kick off the seventh season.

The popular reality TV show on the continent returned with an energetic crowd and an excited Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who mingled with the audience.

Since the capricious coronavirus emerged in 2020, the popular reality TV show on the continent restricted its live shows without a physical audience. But as vaccination continues to ramp up, fears of infections have dwindled.

The seventh season will also see the return of the Ninjas and other elements that made the show a hit during the pre-COVID era. However, the show maintained its double launch.

The first set of housemates (six males and six females) who went into the house were a diverse mix: a lawyer, a pharmacist, a tech pro, music artists, and a beauty queen among others. They are Groovy, Amaka, Cyph, Phyna, Christy, Beauty, Ilebaye, Khalid, Kess, Daniella, Pharmsavi…