Like Abraham Lincoln, the Driving Force Behind My Persistence is the Desire to Serve My Country – THISDAYLIVE

*‘Wike not rejected, I only picked someone I can work with’

*Says Tinubu wanted to be his running mate in 2017 but vetoed him because he abhors Muslim-Muslim ticket

Bennett Oghifo

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for 2023 and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday spoke on his frequent attempts at becoming the president of Nigeria since 1992, declaring that the driving force behind his persistence “is the desire to serve my country and its people.”

The former vice president stated this during an exclusive interview with Arise News, his first after being elected presidential candidate of the PDP.

On not picking the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate for the 2023 election, Atiku said Wike was not rejected but he simply picked a running mate that he believes he could work with amicably.

Atiku also said he refused the proposition of Bola Tinubu, the presidential…