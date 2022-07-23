Northern Electorate Will Reject Atiku for Violating Zoning Arrangement, Says Adeyeye – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has said the northern electorate would vote against the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for violating the zoning arrangement of the PDP.

Adeyeye stated this in Abuja on Saturday at a news conference.

The former Ekiti South Senatorial District representative in the 9th National Assembly, said politicians and their followers in the North believe in zoning and were always ready to frustrate any arrangement meant to scuttle it.

He said the North moved against whatever plans by any political party to field northern candidate in the 1999 election in the interest of justice and fair play.

The development he explained, led to the emergence of two Yoruba men, Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae as presidential candidates of the PDP and the All Progressives Party in the 1999 general elections which was won…