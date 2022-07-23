Social Media Users, Other Musicians Celebrate Davido – THISDAYLIVE

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Davido and his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke share something in common. They both can sing and dance. The difference is that it’s a career for Davido. While for his uncle, it’s a hobby. Both are entertainers in a way. It runs in their DNA. His uncle has a son, B-Red, who also sings. Not a few people know this about the Adelekes family. They are fun and happy people.

So, it was really not much of a surprise but excitement as the music superstar, real name David Adeleke, set social media agog with praises from fans of over the role he played in the emergence of his uncle as the governor-elect of Osun State. A visible factor during the phase of the campaign period, the ‘Gobe’ crooner deployed his social media strength to advance his uncle’s interest.

The magic of his craft and influence was at play especially on the youths, who could relate to his type of music as he used his status to canvass votes for him. Davido, who has…