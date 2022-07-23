Soludo Assents to 2022 Revised Budget – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has assented to the 2022 revised appropriation budget of N170 billion.

Anambra State House of Assembly had on Tuesday passed the budget tagged ‘Building Off From The Blocks’ during a sitting of the House.

Signing the budget into law, Soludo commended members of the House of Assembly for being diligent, responsible and responsive to their job as lawmakers and representatives of the people of Anambra State.

He canvassed for stronger synergy between the legislative and other arms of government at all levels.

Soludo said, “The patriotic and responsive manner the budget was passed by the State House of Assembly is not only commendable but signalled the birth of a new partnership for a greater Anambra.

“There was no underhand dealings in signing the budget; rather the process was conducted with integrity, patriotism and responsiveness.”

The governor recounted…