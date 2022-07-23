Terror Kingpins Frolicking with Governors, Emirs – THISDAYLIVE

Ring true by Yemi Adebowale

Phone 08054699539

Email: [email protected]

Adamu Aliero, the dominant terrorists in Zamfara and Katsina states has been in the news in the last eight days following his turbaning as Sarkin Fulani by the Emir of Sabon Birnin Yandoto in Zamfara State. This terror kingpin makes money from killings, kidnappings and levies imposed on several communities by his gang in these two states. Aliero operates openly and unimpeded. I will never forget how this terrorist and his boys attacked the Magama area of Jibia, Katsina State, last year, during which they killed a Divisional Police Officer, Abdulkadir Rano. Emir Aliyu Marafa says Aliero is now a repentant terrorist and peace-maker within the emirate and should be honoured. With his title, this killer is now the leader of the Fulani clan in the Emirate. It can only happen in Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the Emirate, Lawali Magaji, argues that with Aliero’s…