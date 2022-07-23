The Triumph of Adeleke  – THISDAYLIVE

SEUN AWOGBENLE x-rays the costly mistakes by Oyetola that gave Osun to Adeleke

Make no mistake about it, what happened in Osun last weekend is quite profound. It simply reinforces and again confirm, what we have all known, that God still rules over the affairs of men. The series of events that culminated in the victory of the Dancing Senator turned Dancing Governor, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, undeniably have what Christians would describe as the theological hand of God.

As early as June, I could predict the pattern of victory and was therefore not surprised when it turned out as predicted, but the truth is that 2 months before then, I am sure that not even Sen. Adeleke, who is famous for his love for Yoruba Christian hymnals (YHB), that mostly border on faith, could have accurately called a win for himself, the reason is simple, some of the significant events that contributed to his victory, were clearly bigger than him, and I will never be…