WHO Declares Monkey Pox ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ – THISDAYLIVE

*Say disease common among male homosexuals

*16,000 cases reported in 75 countries

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday declared Monkey pox disease a public health emergency of international concern..

A statement by the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at the Virtual Press Conference to update on the report of the 2nd meeting of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee on the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox on Saturday said that the organisation was being compelled to declare health emergency on Monkey pox following its widespread.

He however expressed hope that the outbreak can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups since it is mostly transmitted among men who have sex with fellow men.

He also said that IHR committee was unable to reach a consensus on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

He said:…