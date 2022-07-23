Why South-south, South-east APC Chieftains Were Not at Shettima’s Unveiling, Ayiri Reveals – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, in Delta State, Chief Ariyi Emami has dismissed the media reports that chieftains of the party from the South-south and South-east regions boycotted the unveiling of the former Governor of Borno, Senator Kashim Shettima as the parry’s vice presidential candidate to express their disaffection.

The presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu had announced Shettima as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections despite opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

But Ayiri, while interacting with select journalists on Saturday in Abuja insisted that most people who stayed away from the unveiling did so because they thought having been presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, the ceremony of the formal unveiling of Shettima was no longer necessary.

He stated: “Even me I was not there, because to us, Shettima has been unveiled before now by Asiwaju himself. So, I was…