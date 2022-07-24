Afenifere, PANDEF, Ohanaeze Reject New Water Resources Bill – THISDAYLIVE

* Bill is draconian, imperialistic, say Niger Delta leaders

*FG wants to deprive indigenous people of their lands, Afenifere alleges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere; the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) have kicked against the recent reintroduction of the widely-rejected Water Resources Bill in the House of Representatives.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu and a clique of lawmakers at the National Assembly have been desperately pushing for the passage of the bill which was rejected by the eighth National Assembly following public outcry.

Their relentless campaign to ensure the passage of the bill has fuelled speculations that they have ulterior motives.

One of the offensive provisions in the bill is that while there is popular agitation for resource control and devolution of…