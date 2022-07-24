An Unveiling Tainted by Controversy – THISDAYLIVE

CICERO/Issues

Last Wednesday, the ruling All Progressives Congress officially unveiled the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of its presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu. Adedayo Akinwale reports that the unveiling was not without drama as the event was overshadowed by the controversy over the rented ‘clerics’ who graced the occasion

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last Wednesday formally presented the former Governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The unveiling, however, was not without drama as some clergymen allegedly hired by the party graced the occasion to give endorsement to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

This political miscalculation by the APC generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians who described the action as desperate.

Apparently…