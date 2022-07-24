Complicity in Turbaning of Bandits’ Leader in Zamfara? – THISDAYLIVE

Notes for File

When the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, recently said that security agencies know the location of the bandits wreaking havoc in the state, but has refused to bomb their hideouts, many Nigerians did not understand what he was talking about.

He was vindicated last week when news broke that the Emir of Yandoton Daji, Aliyu Marafa, has made a wanted terrorist, Adamu Yankuzo, who is also known as Ada Aleru, the Sarkin Fulani of the emirate.

The news simply broke the hearts of many Nigerians because in June, the Katsina State Police Command declared the 47-year-old Aleru wanted and placed a bounty of N5 million on him – dead or alive. The suspect is accused of being a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorising communities in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Days before he was declared wanted by the police, Aleru reportedly led a group of bandits to attack Kadisau village on June 9. The armed men, numbering over 200 and…