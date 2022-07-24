Concerns Mount over FG’s Non-appointment of RECs in 11 States – THISDAYLIVE

*Eight more officers to retire August 11

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The delay in the appointment of Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (RECs) in 11 states has raised concerns as the 2023 general election approaches.

THISDAY gathered that the tenure of 11 out of the 37 RECs in the country came to an end on July 6 while nine others are due for retirement on August 11.

The 11 retired RECs are: Orji Nkwachukwu (Anambra); Emeka Ononamadu (Enugu); Obo Effanga (Rivers); Chukwuemeka Ezeonu (Imo); Joseph Iloh (Abia) and Mutiu Agboke (Oyo); James Apam (Kogi); Ibrahim Abdullahi (Bauchi); Umar Ibrahim (Gombe) Ahmed Makama (Taraba) and Hussaini Pai (Plateau).

THISDAY also gathered that the REC for Benue State, Dr Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, resigned last year to join partisan politics but has not been replaced, thus bringing the number of states operating without RECs to 12.

However, the Chairman of the commission,…