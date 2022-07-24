Continue with your Operation, Ministry Admonishes Registered Miners – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has advised duly registered miners across Nigeria to continue with their operation, while adhering to safe mining protocols and ensuring that security is given priority in their various sites.

The advice is coming on the heels of a proposed ban on mining activities by the federal government to curb insecurity.

The ministry, in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Etore Thomas, Saturday noted that mineral resources remained on the Exclusive Legislative List as enshrined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).

The statement read in part: “Section 44(3) states, ‘The entire property in and control of all minerals, mineral oils and natural gas in, under or upon any land in Nigeria or in, under or upon the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of Nigeria shall vest in the government of the federation and shall be managed in such manner as…