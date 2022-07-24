Gunmen in Military Uniform Kill PDP Chieftain in Bayelsa – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel

Gunmen dressed in military camouflage Friday night shot dead a youth leader and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha.

Ogbolosingha, 53, an administrative officer in the State Civil Service and Secretary, Okordia/Zarama Cluster Development Board, was killed a few hours after his ailing wife was discharged from the hospital.

The incident, which occurred along the mechanic village area along Edepie-Imiringi road in the state capital at about 2:00 p.m, led to pandemonium in the area with angry youths setting up roadblocks to prevent his assailants from escaping.

Some of the residents, who spoke to newsmen, expressed concern over the increasing cases of violent killings and kidnapping in the state in recent times.

They said kidnapping and killings “are being perpetuated by gunmen dressed in military uniforms and tinted cars, thereby calling on the military authorities to salvage their…