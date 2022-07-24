More Fireworks as Tinubu Counters Atiku, Says PDP’s Candidate Offered Him VP Ticket in 2007 – THISDAYLIVE

*Says former VP ill-prepared to be Nigeria’s president

*I dare you to appear for TV interview, Atiku replies APC’s candidate

*You are seventh-time aspirant, Obi’s group mocks former VP

*Wike: I will speak about Atiku soon

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, yesterday responded to the fireworks by his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, accusing the presidential candidate of the main opposition party of offering him a vice presidential ticket in 2007.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS Channel on Friday, Atiku had stated that he rejected Tinubu’s request to be his running mate on the platform of the Action Congress (AC) in 2007 because of his aversion to a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Atiku stated that his refusal to accede to Tinubu’s request made the former Lagos…