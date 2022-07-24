Northerners Will Reject Atiku For Violating Zoning Arrangement – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Minister of State for Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye yesterday observed that the northern electorate would vote against the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for violating the zoning arrangement of the PDP.

Adeyeye, a former senator representing Ekiti South, added that politicians and their followers in the North believe in zoning and were always ready to frustrate any arrangement meant to scuttle it.

Adeyeye made the remarks at a news conference he addressed in Abuja yesterday, saying the north moved against whatever plans by any political party to field a northern candidate in the 1999 election in the interest of justice and fair play.

The development, he explained, led to the emergence of two Yoruba men, Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae as presidential candidates of the PDP and the All Progressives Party in the 1999 general elections which was won by the former.

He also…