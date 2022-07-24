Osinbajo Thanks Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Sunday expressed his deep gratitude to Nigerians for their prayers and everyone especially the medical team following the recent successful surgery on his thigh.

The appreciation which was contained in a letter personally signed by the Vice President was coming nine days after the operation was performed in an Ikeja, Lagos hospital.

Osinbajo underwent a surgical operation on Saturday, July 16, at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Vice President in the statement said:

“My deep gratitude to everyone for your get-well wishes and prayers following my surgery.

“And special appreciation to the amazing team of surgeons, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, and the management of the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, for providing such excellent care.

“God bless you all.”