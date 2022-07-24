PremiumTrust Bank Opens In Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Nigeria’s fastest-growing commercial institute, PremiumTrust Bank opened to customers in Abuja.

The Abuja business office becomes the sixth branch unveiled in less than 90 days of commencing full banking operations.

Speaking at the tape-cutting event, the MD/CEO, Emmanuel Emefienim thanked the CBN for its support so far.

He also appreciated the bank’s customers for their patronage. “We are on board with CBN in its financial inclusion policy. We are on board with the CBN in its drive to grow the economy, enable businesses and improve lives.”

Emefienim highlighted that PremiumTrust Bank was recently announced as the Official Banker for the National Sports Festival, 2022.

He added: “Our solid partnership with the National Sports Festival and by extension, the federal government re-affirms our commitment to fostering unity in our diversity as a nation through sports and providing the needed platform for our youths to grow in their…