Presidency Reacts to Trending Video on Abducted Train Passengers, Explains Why Terorists’ Location Can’t be Bombed – THISDAYLIVE

Presidency Reacts to Trending Video on Abducted Train Passengers, Explains Why Terorists' Location Can't be Bombed

*Says Buhari expects positive results from security agencies 

*Says terrorists’ use of violence, propaganda a global phenomenon 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Presidency Sunday reacted to a trending video on social media showing the remaining Kaduuna train passengers in captivity being beaten by terrorists saying the military has the wherewithal to bomb the location but was only concerned about the attendant civilian casualty.

In a release issued by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, The Presidency averred that the  dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold.

According to it,  punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages? They have committed no offence. All they did was to board a train.

While stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari has provided necessary moral and financial backing…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

