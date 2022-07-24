Stop Proposed Museum of West Africa, Group Tells Obaseki – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Benin Cultural Organisation yesterday asked Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki to stay off the Benin artefacts and stop the proposed Edo Museum of West African Arts.

Also, the organisation asked the governor whether the project “is for the interest of the Oba of Benin, HRM Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II and the people of Benin kingdom, or a private venture.

It made the demand during a media briefing in Benin-City, the Edo State capital yesterday.

As stakeholders, the organisation said it wanted “to know the major interest of a private venture headed by a non-Benin concerning the artefacts belonging to the palace of the Oba of Benin as a heritage of the people.

“Oba Ewuare II is a living deity to the Benin people who defended the palace during the British invasion of 1897,” the organisation said during the media briefing.

“Oba Ewuare II has established a committee to oversee the…