Tinubu Replies Atiku on Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says Former VP Has Lost Moral Compass – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lost his moral compass.

Tinubu stated this in a statement issued by his Media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman.

He said Atiku in his desperate attempt to win the election by stoking religious bias reduced himself to uttering baseless lies during his exclusive interview with Arise TV.

Tinubu said: “We are saddened to see such a man become unhinged from the truth. So obsessed is he with his quest for office, Atiku is willing to render any form of untruth if he thinks it might gain him a single vote. Atiku may want to be president. However, all he has shown is that he is pathological,”

“Whatever moral compass he had has been lost. During a 22 July television interview, Atiku assaulted historic truth by lying that he did not name Tinubu as his…