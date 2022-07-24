WHO Declares Monkeypox Global Health Emergency – THISDAYLIVE

Ejiofor Alike with agency report

The World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, a designation reserved for the most serious global disease outbreaks.

This puts monkeypox on the same list as six other outbreaks with the same WHO label since 2007: COVID-19, Zika, H1N1 flu, polio and Ebola, which has been designated an emergency twice.

WHO’s decision came after an emergency committee convened on Thursday to assess the spread of monkeypox and determine the severity of its threat.

WHO’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, decided to issue the declaration despite a lack of consensus among experts serving on the United Nations health agency’s emergency committee. It was the first time the chief of the UN health agency has taken such an action.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little…