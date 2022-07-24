Why We Reviewed Projects’ Costs Due to Inflation, Says- Okowa  – THISDAYLIVE

Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his administration reviewed cost of some ongoing projects in the state due to inflation and rising cost of construction materials.

Speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting ongoing construction of Isheagu-Ewulu road and bridge in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state, Okowa said that current economic indices in the country had taken negative tolls on every segment of activities and therefore, made review of the contracts’ values inevitable.

He said that the road and bridge when completed, would serve two major agrarian communities of Isheagu and Ewulu.

The governor stated that contract for the project was awarded in January 2021 and would be completed in December 2022, adding that 4.7-kilometre Isheagu section already reconstructed.

He also said that from the bridge to Ewulu another fresh section of 4.4 kilometres of road would be…