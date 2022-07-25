Amusan Breaks 100m Hurdles World Record, Wins Nigeria’s First ever Gold Medal in Oregon 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

*Ese Brume caps beautiful night for Nigeria with a silver medal in the long jump

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Sprint hurdler, Oluwatobi Amusan, won Nigeria’s first World Championships gold medal and a world record of 12.12secs early hours of Monday at the Oregon 2022 in USA.

Also on the final day of the Championships, Ese Brume, won a long jump silver medal for Nigeria with a 7.02m jump. It was a step up for Brume who won a bronze at the last edition of the Championships in Doha, Qatar in 2017.

The petit barrier runner, Amusan, in the final race, further lowered the 12.12 secs she clocked in the semi final with another world record of 12.06 secs. However, she was unfortunately denied the new time as it was achieved above the legal wind recorded at +2.5.

Running in a field that comprised some of the biggest sprint hurdlers in the world, Amusan burst from the block same way as she did in the semi final to hit the finish…