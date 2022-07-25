Breaking 30-year-old African 4x100m Record, A Big Deal, Says Ofili – THISDAYLIVE

OREGON 2022 FALLOUT

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian athletes may not have recorded appreciable impact at the World Athletics Championships concluded early hours of this morning in Eugene, Oregon, USA, the African record in the women’s 4x100m relay erased, appears enough consolation for the young ladies that made it happen.

Nigeria ran a new 42.22secs to finish in fourth position behind USA who stunned Jamaica and Germany to take the gold.

The previous African record of 42.39secs was set by the Christy Opara-Thompson, Beatrice Otondu, Faith Idehen and Mary Onyali-Omagbemi at Barcelona Olympic Games in 1992.

On August 7, 1992 inside the Estadio Olimpico in Barcelona, the quartet of Beatrice Utondu, Faith Idehen, Christy Opara-Thompson and Mary Onyali-Omagbemi ran an incredible race to put Nigeria on the podium. It was Nigeria’s second relay medal at the Olympiad after the Innocent Egbunike led 4x400m men’s quartet had done so eight years earlier…