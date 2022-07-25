CBN Reaffirms Commitment to Boost Nigeria’s Wheat Production – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its commitment to boost the nation’s capacity for improved wheat production by supporting farmers with inputs, technical know-how and off-taking arrangement with the Flour Millers Association of Nigeria (FMAN).

Indeed, the apex bank had intervened in the 2021 wheat planting season by importing heat-tolerant, early-maturing and high-yielding varieties and partnered with the FMAN and wheat farmers to multiply seeds that are capable of increasing productivity of farmers and total production volume yearly.

In a statement, former Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute and Coordinator, Monitoring and Evaluation, CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme on Wheat Production, Mr. Oluwashina Olabanji, said initiatives to increase wheat production are yielding results, even as price of the produce has skyrocketed following crisis in Ukraine and disruption of international supply…