CPPE Hails Move to Make NNPC Autonomous Enterprise – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has commended the federal government for its decision to make the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) an independent business enterprise.

The Chief Executive Officer of the CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, gave this commendation yesterday in the “CPPE Half Year Economic Review,” where he said that the proposition would unlock the huge investment opportunities in the Nigerian oil and gas sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Yusuf said: “This is a good initiative which deserves the support of all Nigerians. The take-off may not be perfect, but we should see it as a work in progress. We should see the initiative as a major step in the transformation of our oil and gas sector.

“We propose a business model that would dilute the ownership of the NNPC with the onboarding of institutional and individual investors and decoupling of the management from political interference…