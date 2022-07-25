Delta Community Vows to Continue to  Protest Agip’s Neglect – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
9


Ijeoma Okonji

After 19 days of protesting   against the gross neglect by   Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC), the people of Idheze Community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State,   yesterday vowed to continue with the agitation until the company accedes to their demands.

The community women had started the protest  on  Wednesday July 6, 2022 by  barricading  the road leading to the  oil wells being operated by NAOC, saying until their  demands are met, they would  not allow the company to have  access.

Almost three weeks of being in the bush under the rain and without any meaningful response from NAOC, the people have declared that they would sustain the protest and blockage of the company’s access to the oil wells in Idheze Community.

Giving update on the protest, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Idheze Community, Mr. Power Okpure, said  in  a statement that  the attitude of NAOC has vindicated…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

