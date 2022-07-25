Delta Community Vows to Continue to  Protest Agip’s Neglect – THISDAYLIVE

Ijeoma Okonji

After 19 days of protesting against the gross neglect by Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC), the people of Idheze Community in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, yesterday vowed to continue with the agitation until the company accedes to their demands.

The community women had started the protest on Wednesday July 6, 2022 by barricading the road leading to the oil wells being operated by NAOC, saying until their demands are met, they would not allow the company to have access.

Almost three weeks of being in the bush under the rain and without any meaningful response from NAOC, the people have declared that they would sustain the protest and blockage of the company’s access to the oil wells in Idheze Community.

Giving update on the protest, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of Idheze Community, Mr. Power Okpure, said in a statement that the attitude of NAOC has vindicated…