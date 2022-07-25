FCTA Demolishes 20 Illegal Corner Shops in Utako – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has demolished over 20 illegal corner shops that were straddling the road side and obstructing the traffic along Tunde Idiagbon Way, Utako, Abuja.

The Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu said yesterday while addressing journalists during the demolition exercise that the traffic and illegal activities on the stretch was unacceptable.

“Unfortunately there was an illegal allocation not by constituted authority to build a market outside the park, which is generating all these tensions, we have been on this matter for a very longtime, for so many years, and we have given them notice so many times but up till now these people didn’t comply. The last one was given and we followed all the necessary processes.

“Now we have ministerial directive to clear the place and that is what we are doing in the next few days, you will have free flow of traffic,…