Flourish Africa Empowers 500 Female Entrepreneurs – THISDAYLIVE

Gilbert Ekugbe

Flourish Africa has empowered over 500 female entrepreneurs with business coaching and mentoring skills to drive entrepreneurship development in the country.

The Founder, Flourish Africa, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, also gifted grants of up to N2 million to 100 female entrepreneurs out of its 1-billion-naira fund earmarked to empower 2500 female entrepreneurs in 5 years.

Speaking at an award presentation ceremony, Alakija said: “Our vision was clear from the onset. Understanding that economic inequality was still a major challenge for women in Africa, we set out to establish a platform that would allow us to empower women, who would then empower other women.”

Delivering the keynote speech at the event, the co-founder of Sahel Consulting, Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, stated that women hold the key to transforming not only Nigeria but the entire African continent.

“Though these activities indicate progress, she said “that is not…