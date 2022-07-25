How Employer Employees Can Enhance Retirement Benefits Under CPS – THISDAYLIVE

Pension administration in Nigeria has a chequered history due to weak structures and financial inadequacy. To solve the challenges, the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2004. The CPS represented a radical departure from the Defined Benefits Scheme, which was the primary pension arrangement before the reform initiated by the FGN in 2004. The primary purpose of the Pension Reform is to introduce a sustainable pension system that can achieve the ultimate goal of providing a stable, predictable, and adequate source of retirement income for each employee in Nigeria.

The CPS is an arrangement where both the employer and the employee take responsibility for the employee’s pension contributions. It was established by the Pension Reform Act 2004, which was later repealed and re-enacted as the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014). The design of the CPS is holistic and directs key elements at specific issues….