In a War Crime, Kidnappers of Kaduna Train Passengers Flog Victims, Abduct More People – THISDAYLIVE



*Kuje escapee reunites with terrorist gang, alleges failed plan to exchange him with victims

*Threaten Buhari, el-Rufai, Osinbajo, others

*Presidency: Our security is not clueless or helpless

*Turbaned Zamfara bandit claims he was begged to be made chief Deji Elumoye, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Setting a new record in war crimes, the terrorists, who attacked and kidnapped the Kaduna-bound train passengers on March 28, 2022, yesterday, became more impatient and vicious with their remaining 43 victims as they flogged them mercilessly in a new video, as an expression of their dissatisfaction with the government, which is yet to accede to their requests.

However, in what seemed like a confirmation of suspicions of nefarious deal gone wrong, one of the escapees during the recent attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre, who has just reunited with his terrorist gang, has alleged that the prison break…