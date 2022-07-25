Osinbajo Recuperating After Surgery on Right  Femur – THISDAYLIVE

*Thanks Buhari, Nigerians for their concern

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is recuperating following a successful surgical operation of a right femur fracture and rehabilitation in an Ikeja, Lagos-based hospital.

The Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, is where Osinbajo spent seven days undergoing surgery and rehabitation.

A release issued Monday by the Chief Personal Physician to the Vice President,

Dr Nicholas Audifferen stated that Osinbajo was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, Saturday, July 16, 2022, on account of a right femur fracture and had corrective surgery without any complications.

According to him: “The Vice President was admitted for a total of seven days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation. He has been discharged and is now recuperating.”

In another release issued by the media aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande,…