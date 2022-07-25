Sanwo-Olu Approves Four Work-free Days for Lagos Workers to Get PVCs – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

As the July 31 deadline for the procurement of Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) draws closer Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Monday approved a four work free days for workers in the State for them to get their PVCs.

The government in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Mr Hekeem Muri-Okunola, said the work free days begin from 26th July till Friday 29th July before the deadline given by the electoral body for prospective voters to get registered ends.

The statement which was titled, ‘Collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) directed the Accounting Officers to ensure compliance, adding that workers are expected to bring along their PVC while returning for work.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to participate in the Electoral process of her country, therefore, all Public Servants are encouraged to partake in the upcoming Year 2023 General Elections.

“Consequently, it is notified for general…