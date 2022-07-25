We Didn’t Represent CAN, Say Clerics Who Attended Shettima’s Unveiling – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale

The clerics who attended the unveiling of former Borno Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running mate to presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have said that they were not there to represent the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Recall that their attendance at the unveiling sparked media controversy and insinuations that they were hired by the ruling party to impersonate Bishops and by extension CAN in order to give credence to the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The clerics while addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday in Abuja under the umbrella of Muslim-Christian Love Foundation insisted that they never portrayed themselves as emissaries of CAN at the event.

The Secretary of the group, Bishop Adams King explained that their identification with Senator Kashim Shettima and the APC was informed by his transformation of Borno State and even-handed management of social…