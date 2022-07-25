Why Community Policing Failed in FCT, Minister Explains – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Mohammed Musa Bello, has said previous efforts to introduce community policing in the capital territory failed, because the communities over-relied on the FCT Administration to provide all the necessary logistics.

He made this disclosure in Abuja, when a delegation of Council of Chiefs of the Pai Chiefdom in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, led by the Magajin Pai, Alhaji Bawa Yahaya, paid him a visit.

He urged the traditional and political leadership in the Area Councils to show more commitment to ensure the success of the programme, noting with adequate community policing, a lot of the security challenges currently being experienced in the FCT could be surmounted.

“The reality is that security now is everybody’s business. We have tried as much as possible to encourage community policing in the FCT but we have not had success. The challenge we faced, especially,…