Your Memory No Longer What It Used to Be – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the allegations from his main rival in the election and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, were indications that his memory was no longer what it used to be.

Atiku, however, citied multiple sources to show that it was Tinubu who was the architect of a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2007, when he contested on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN)

Tinubu had Saturday, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, refuted claims by Atiku that the former Lagos State governor was the architect of a Muslims-Muslim ticket.

However, in a statement by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, the former vice president said, “The major accusation made by Asiwaju Tinubu is that the Waziri Adamawa offered him the opportunity of being his running mate in 2007, which means that the…