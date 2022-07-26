Ekiti Retirees Angry, Urge Fayemi to Declare Emergency on Pensions – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Sequel to government’s indifference to pay backlog of pension, gratuity and deduction arrears, the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ekiti chapter, has called on Governor Kayode Fayemi, to immediately declare a state of emergency on all pension benefits.

The NUP added that it sounds incredible that the government was owing N37.5 billion gratuity arrears of retirees, saying the N100 million being released monthly to defray the backlog should be jacked up to N500 million to accommodate their needs.

At a press conference in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the Chairman of NUP, Mr. Joel Akinola, revealed that an aggregate of 587 pensioners are either dead or bedridden in Ekiti due to infirmity suffered as a result of incapacity to get the required treatments for their ailments.

Akinola, who raised concern over enthusiasm displayed by government to pay the severance packages of Fayemi’s sacked aides, urged the governor to pay…