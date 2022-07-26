Emmanuel Has Brought Honour to Akwa Ibom, Says Jonathan  – THISDAYLIVE

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described Governor Emmanuel as “a hardworking, dedicated and patriotic leader who, through service, has brought glory and honour to Akwa Ibom State.”

In a birthday message to Governor Emmanuel, signed by Jonathan, he noted that “you have exemplified good governance in your state and have continued to pursue prosperity, economic transformation, and sustainable development in Akwa Ibom and beyond.”

While wishing Governor Emmanuel God’s blessings and greater accomplishments in life, the former President particularly mentioned that “the success story of Ibom Air and other productive investments, testify to your achievements in the area of economic diversification in your State.”

Goodwill messages from prominent citizens within and outside Akwa Ibom have continued to trail the 56th birthday of Governor Udom Emmanuel.