FG Procures Six More Attack Helicopters as Terrorists Release Four Kaduna Train Passengers, Keep 39 – THISDAYLIVE

•Families ground activities at transportation ministry 121 days after

•Military beefs up security around Bwari campus law school, FG closes FGC Kwali

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh, Olawale Ajimotokan, Kasim Sumaina, Kuni Tyessi in Abuja, Francis Sardauna in Katsina and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The federal government, has procured six more attack helicopters to enhance the fight against insecurity, just as four more of the remaining 43 kidnapped Kaduna-bound train passengers abducted in the attack by terrorists on March 28, 2022, have been released, leaving 39 victims still in captivity.

Chief Executive Officer of TUSAS, a Turkish aircraft manufacturer, Mr Temel Kotil, yesterday, announced the sale six of T-129 attack helicopters, to Nigeria.

The announcement followed a deal reached with the company by the federal government.

Kotil, who made the announcement on his Twitter handle, however, hinted at the development on CNN Turk.

