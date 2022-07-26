Firm Demands Compliance with Judgement on $4.5m Bank Guarantee – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

A shipping company, OAN Overseas Agency Nigeria Limited (OAN), has approached the federal High Court in Lagos to demand for the payment of the sum of $4,581,774.86 in compliance with a Supreme Court’s judgment.

OAN initiated an admiralty action in 2006 against the Vessel MT “Ocean Success” and Master of the Vessel MT “Ocean Success” and Bronwen Energy Trading Limited (BETL) in which it claimed the sum of $1,986,939.97 as outstanding debt against BETL for port and cargo dues, ships’ charges and agency fees, as well as interest.

The money included the principal sum claimed by it plus interest which Ecobank undertook to pay when it issued a bank guarantee to secure OAN’s claims.

Ecobank, in order to secure the claims of OAN at the Federal High Court, issued a bank guarantee, numbered EBN/1346 on December 1, 2006, in favour of OAN Overseas Agency for $1.9million or whatever sum that may be adjudged by the Federal High Court…