Free, Transparent Credible Polls, Panacea to Peace, Stability, Buhari Tells ECOWAS Leaders – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has told his fellow leaders in the West African sub-region that free, transparent and credible elections are the panacea for peace and stability in the sub-region.

He has, therefore, called on West African leaders to do all within their power to ensure that elections are conducted in their countries in an atmosphere of trust, freedom and transparency, saying this is the only way the sub-region can be insulated from the scourge of unconstitutional takeovers that have reared its head in three countries recently.

President Buhari made this call Tuesday in Monrovia in a goodwill message to the Government and people of Liberia as he joined other world leaders on the occasion of the 175th Independence anniversary of the West African nation.

According to the president, democracy and good governance must take its roots on the African continent to sustain peace, stability and development, while leaders must redouble…