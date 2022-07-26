Group Urges People of Ibibio Ethnic Nationality to Get Voter’s Card – THISDAYLIVE

khnh in Uyo

The International President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, a foremost ethnic group in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Akparawa James Edet, has tasked members of the Ibibio ethnic nationality across the country to utilise the window created by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get their voter’s card.

Edet, who is the 11th President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, reasoned that as the fourth largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria, the Ibibios should register enmasse to reflect their strength so that their voices would be heard in the 2023 general elections.

Edet lauded the state government’s effort to mobilise indigenes and residents of the state to participate in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

He noted that the visible improvements in the country’s electoral process evident in the recent off season elections in some states and commended INEC for restoring confidence in the system.

He charged the commission not…