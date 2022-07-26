Labour Begins Protest Today, to Commence 3-day Warning from Thursday – THISDAYLIVE

•NECA urges businesses not to shutdown

•Lalong directs security agents to crackdown on protesters in Plateau

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja, Ugo Aliogo in Lagos, Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia, George Okoh in Makurdi and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed its preparedness to commence a three-day warning strike from Thursday, which would be immediately after their 2-day nationwide protest that begins today.

But the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) has advised business owners not to shut down their operations in response to the workers’ solidarity protest.

The NLC has also warned that it might make the proposed three-day warning strike indefinite if federal government fails to resolve its protracted industrial dispute with public university workers that downed tools over five months ago.

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, stated this while speaking to journalists at the ongoing 18th…