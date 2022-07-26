Law School Shifts Venue of Call to Bar Ceremony – THISDAYLIVE

*NBA President absent at Body of Benchers meeting

Alex Enumah

Indications emerged Tuesday afternoon that the first batch of the 2022 Call to Bar ceremony of graduates of the Nigeria Law School, would no longer hold as scheduled at the headquarters of the institution in Bwari, Abuja.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who gave the hint said the swearing-in of the new lawyers, would take place at the headquarters of the Body of Benchers (BoB) in Jabi, along the airport road.

The senior lawyer who craved anonymity cited the worrisome insecurity in the country.

He was responding to journalists’ questions on issues discussed at the July meeting of the body, which held at the headquarters of the BoB, in Abuja.

See interview below:

Journalists: Sir, we want to know what was discussed during the meeting and whether the request of the NBA for the Chairman of the BoB, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN to step down as chairman was also discussed?

SAN: No,…