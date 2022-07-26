Military Nabs Five Gun Runners, Kidnappers in Plateau – THISDAYLIVE

The Defence Headquarters said the troops of Operation Safe Haven have nabbed three suspected gun runners and two kidnappers in different parts of Plateau.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, said this in a statement yestderday in Abuja.

Onyeuko said the troops had on July 24 apprehended three gun runners during a clearance operation at Shimakar village in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

He named the suspects as Mr. Julius Simon (alias Bagga) (37); Mr. Wolta Zambai (45) and Mr. Iliya Peter (alias Doubok) (27).

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing investigation.

Onyeuko said the troops on same day nab the two kidnappers identified as Alhaji Musa Usman (27) and Adam Mohammed (25) at Barkin Ladi.

He said the suspects confessed to have carried out several kidnapping activities in the general area, including the kidnap of one Mr Jeremiah Elijah (6) on July 21, adding that the suspects…